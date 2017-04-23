 

No sign of man who went out on rubber duck at Pearly Beach

2017-04-23 22:42

Jenna Etheridge, News24

(File, NSRI)

Cape Town – A man is missing after he launched his grey rubber duck from Pearly Beach in the Overberg, Western Cape, the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) said on Sunday.

The man, 31, had gone out with a single 115 horse power motor around 15:00 on Saturday but had not been seen since, said NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon.

He did not arrive at Dyer Island as expected and had not returned to Pearly Beach.

Lambinon sad they launched an operation to plot search patterns, taking into account, weather, wind and sea currents.

Various crafts covered a large search area in progressively worsening sea conditions, with heavy swells and strong winds increasing to 60 knots.

“Ships in the area and passing through the area will remain on alert and police will continue with investigations and treat the matter as a missing person,” he said.


