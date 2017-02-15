North West ANCYL 'hooligans' accused of defending Mahumapelo

Johannesburg – The ANC Youth League in the North West has called members of the province's business forum "weak cowards" for abandoning a march against Premier Supra Mahumapelo on Tuesday.

The North West Business Forum (NWBF) had planned to march to Mahumapelo's office to demand that he step down but cancelled its plans just hours before the demonstration was due to begin because the league in the province had organised a counter rally.

The ANCYL's Wessels Morweng, a regional chairperson from Ngaka Modiri Molema, called the members of the forum charlatans.

"They are weak individuals who decided to retreat because they saw that they were up against us," he said.

The business forum however refuses to budge from its position, insisting that its calls for Mahumapelo to go were gaining momentum.

Its secretary general Sello Modiri accused the premier of organising "heavily-armed hooligans under the banner of the ANCYL to protect him".

'We do not have bloody hands'

"The ANCYL counter march went ahead without much aplomb though. The NWBF wishes to put it on record that the retreat today was not any form of surrender on its part," said the forum on Wednesday.

The organisation has been calling for Mahumapelo to step down and account before the law for his alleged involvement in corruption in the platinum-rich province.

Modiri said the threat of litigation was welcomed by most of his peers.

Mahumapelo had threatened to sue the forum should he not receive a written apology for the allegations by February 2.

"We do not have bloody hands, we will submit ourselves to the process but the premier must also be subjected to investigations," he said.

The business forum secretary said Mahumapelo had a duty to explain some of his ill-gotten gains to people in his province.

"The call for the resignation of the premier continues and his woes are not over yet. The NWBF is relentless," it said.

