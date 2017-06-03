 

Northern Cape man arrested for allegedly raping teenage boys

2017-06-03 07:34

Mpho Raborife, News24

Children's court. (Duncan Alfreds, News24)

Children's court. (Duncan Alfreds, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Kimberley - A 39-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping and sexually assaulting two teenage boys in Hopetown, Northern Cape police said on Friday.

The man was arrested on Thursday just outside Hopetown on a farm where he is believed to be working as a foreman, after a 15-year-old boy complained about having been raped by him, spokesperson Captain Olebogeng Tawana said.

The man has been charged with rape, sexual assault, possession of an unlicensed firearm as well as ammunition.

"It is alleged that the suspect used to pick up the 15-year-old boy together with his 13-year-old friend from Hopetown CBD and took them to the farm and give them alcohol, drugs including dagga and in the process raped the boys," Tawana said.

During his arrest, pornographic material, ammunition and a .22 rifle were recovered.

The man is expected to appear before the Hopetown Magistrate's Court on Monday, June 5.

Acting provincial Commissioner Major-General Koliswa Otola has condemned the alleged rape.

"It cannot be correct that children should be encountering trauma on a daily basis from people who are supposed to be protecting them," she said.

Read more on:    kimberley  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

9 arrested for alleged ID theft syndicate

51 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
Embracing sustainability in tobacco agriculture

In Sub-Saharan Africa, farming represents a subsistence lifestyle for millions of people. In recent years though, the development of farming into an economic activity has made a real change in how the land is used in providing for the population.

/News
WATCH: Kidnapping survivor shares incredible escape from moving car
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Hanover Park 18:47 PM
Road name: Govan Mbeki Road

Cape Town 05:19 AM
Road name: Hindle Road

More traffic reports
Powerball, Plus Friday June 02 results 2017-06-02 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 