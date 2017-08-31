 

Not a coincidence that Mdluli was arrested after promotion, defence argues

2017-08-31 22:19

Jeanette Chabalala, News24

Richard Mdluli (City Press)

Richard Mdluli (City Press)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Johannesburg – It was not a coincidence that former crime intelligence boss Richard Mdluli was arrested several days after his appointment, his lawyer said on Thursday. 

"This thing [the case] is a conspiracy, it is not a coincidence that the police did this [arrested him] 10 days after his appointment," Advocate Ike Motloung for Mdluli said during his final arguments in the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on Thursday.

During his argument, Motloung questioned if the prosecution team had always been aware of project Ulibambe Lingashoni which was apparently intended to incriminate Mdluli. 

He also asked if the officers who were investigating Mdluli were part of the operation. 

Motloung said when he asked the prosecution if they were part of the stakeholders in the project, they failed to answer him.  

"My Lord, there is more than meets the eye here," he said.    

Mdluli and policeman Mthembeni Mthunzi are facing charges relating to the 1999 kidnapping of Oupa Ramogibe‚ who was married to Mdluli’s former lover Tshidi Buthelezi.

The two accused – who pleaded not guilty - allegedly intimidated, kidnapped and assaulted Ramogibe.

'Agenda against him'

News24 previously reported the charges against the pair stem from the alleged extreme lengths that Mdluli went to between 1997 and 1999 to find out where Buthelezi and Ramogibe were hiding.

Mdluli previously testified during cross-examination there were senior people who were part of a project, set up to "advance their agenda against him".

He also said witnesses were found and put in witness protection "in order to coach them to falsely prosecute me".

Mdluli claims that the operation was intended to "falsely incriminate him and pull him down".

"This was a dirty tricks campaign or project. The manner of investigating this case was always wrong…when they think the man is going up the ladder the newspapers come out of the cupboards," Motloung said during his arguments.  

Motloung also said when Mdluli was arrested in March 2011, there was no single statement in the docket that implicated him to the charge of defeating the ends of justice. He said the statement was only available in April after he had been arrested.  

He also blamed the police for inviting journalists when taking statements from witnesses in the case.

Manana

Motloung also told the court that it should question a statement made by Buthelezi’s friend, Alice Manana.

Alice made a statement in 1998 which contradicted sections of the statement she made in 2010, Motloung said.

He said as a single witness; Manana’s credibility came into question.

Motloung said the prosecution team should have made corrections in which Manana said portions of her statement were incorrect.

Warrant Officer Solomon "Chippa" Mashamaite had previously testified that on October 17, 1998, he received a call about an attempted murder in Windmill Park.

When he arrived on the scene, Mashamaite said he found Manana, bleeding from her upper left breast and holding a cloth to her wound. She claimed she was shot. 

She could not describe her attackers, but had an idea of who may have been behind the attack. She did not say who.

The State is expected to argue its case on February 12, 2018.  

Read more on:    richard mdluli  |  courts

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Kohler Barnard returns as shadow deputy police minister

2017-08-31 22:04

Inside News24

 
Watch: Investing in the future through child development

An investment of R32-million into 11 early childhood development centres is changing the future for children in the Northern Cape.

/News
'I want you journalists to be regulated' - the best Motsoeneng quotes from briefing
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 22:01 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Cape Town 21:21 PM
Road name: N2 Outbound

Outbound
More traffic reports
Lotto results Wednesday, August 30 2017-08-30 21:18 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 