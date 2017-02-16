'Not guilty' plea entered for Krejcir, co-accused

Johannesburg – The court has entered a plea of "not guilty" in the case against convicted drug dealer Radovan Krejcir and three others accused of killing Lebanese national Sam Issa, after some of them refused to plead.

Krejcir and his co-accused appeared in the Johannesburg High Court on Thursday.

Krejcir faces nine charges, along with co-accused Mfaniseni Memela, Nkanyiso Mafunda and Siboniso Miya.

The State withdrew its case against the fifth accused Bulgarian Lybohir Grigorov. The State did not give reasons as to why the charges were withdrawn.

When Judge Winston Msimeki asked the men how they intended to plead to all the nine charges they are facing - all four refused to plea.

"I refuse to plead, my Lord," said Krejcir.

Krejcir said he wanted an interpreter who would be able to explain the charges brought against him.

His co-accused Memela also refused to plead. He said he would not plead until the State prosecutor was not involved in the case.

"I have another case with the same prosecutor. As long as this prosecutor is involved in this case then, I am denying the charges,” Memela said.

Meanwhile, Mafunda said he failed to understand why he was charged with the murder of Issa. He asked the court to make a decision on his plea.

'Hand of shooter was that of a white man'

His legal representative also read out a letter in court that said an eyewitness into the murder of Issa had testified that there were only two occupants in the vehicle that had carried the shooters, and "she thought them to be white, since the hand of a shooter was that of a white man... I thus fail to understand why I have been charged with murder and its concomitant charges".

Judge Msimeki said the court would enter a plea of not guilty for all the accused.

The matter was postponed to February 22.

Issa was gunned down in his car at an intersection outside the Bedford Centre mall in Bedfordview around 06:00 on Saturday, October 12, 2013. Police found at least 30 spent cartridges on the scene.

Constant changes in legal representation and outstanding evidence documents has led to regular postponements in the matter since April 2016.

The State alleges that Issa was killed because he and Krejcir had argued over R500 000 which Issa had lent Krejcir for a bail application in another case.

Krejcir claims his mother had sent him bail money and that Issa owed him R500 000.