NPA short of funds, but Abrahams gets R1.2m car



DA MP Glynnis Breytenbach asked Justice and Correctional Services Minister Michael Masutha a parliamentary question to ascertain the details of the car bought for Abrahams after he was appointed NPA head on June 18 2015, Netwerk24 reports.

He received a Mercedes-Benz GLE 350d Coupé at a cost of R1 234 157.97.

Trainee prosecutors

The statement said: "The vehicle was bought on March 17 2016 as part of G Fleet’s RT57-government contract as approved by the minister of justice and correctional services on January 27 2016."

A RT57 contract is a national contract that makes it possible to buy vehicles from suppliers at reduced rates.

The basic GLE 350d Coupé will now cost R1 187 238, according to the latest price list on the Mercedes-Benz website.

Abrahams on Wednesday submitted his budget and performance plan to MP’s in the justice portfolio committee.

The NPA’s acting chief director of finance, Hanika van Zyl, said the training programme for trainee prosecutors had to be curtailed because of a lack of funds. About R38m is needed annually to train 100 prosecutors.

Van Zyl said it was thought that the NPA would overspend its personnel remuneration budget by about R31m.

She said this was the amount after cost saving measures had already been implemented for the buying of goods, services and performance bonuses.

- Wheels24: Ministers and their R41m luxury cars - here's what govt spent your money on

The state has spent more than R40m on vehicles for ministers since 2014 and it’s not yet known which cars the various ministers have received.

The DA has asked every minister and his/her deputy about cars bought for them since 2014 and in their possession now.

Golf clubs

In another question to Masutha, Werner Horn, DA MP, asked if Andrew Chauke had declared the set of golf clubs he had received from the late mining magnate Brett Kebble.

In the reply, Masutha said: “I’ve been informed that Chauke denied allegations that he had received any presents, including the golf clubs and bags, from Mr Brett Kebble and in fact, he said that he had never met Mr Kebble”.

Kebble’s body was found in his silver Mercedes-Benz in 2005 after an alleged “organised” suicide.