 

Ntlemeza a no-show at Hawks office

2017-04-18 10:51

Lizeka Tandwa, News24

Major-General Berning Ntlemeza. (Picture: Lucky Nxumalo)

Major-General Berning Ntlemeza. (Picture: Lucky Nxumalo)

Pretoria – Former Hawks boss Berning Ntlemeza will not be reporting for duty on Tuesday morning.

This was after he threatened that he would be returning to his job, despite Police Minister Fikile Mbalula replacing him with his deputy, Lieutenant General Yolisa Matakata, last week.

Ntlemeza told City Press that nothing had changed and that he would be at his office on Tuesday, following his leave.

Mbalula responded, saying that Ntlemeza must not cause "drama", and that should he report to the Hawks' offices, "the law will be executed".

Journalists camped out at the Hawks' offices on Tuesday morning were told by spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi that Ntlemeza would not be coming.

Mulaudzi said the matter was between Mbalula and Ntlemeza and he could not comment any further.

Still on leave

Ntlemeza's lawyer Comfort Ngidi told News24 that he would only be reporting back for duty on Monday next week.

He said Ntlemeza is still on leave and the matter will be resolved next week.

On Wednesday, the High Court in Pretoria dismissed Ntlemeza's application for leave to appeal its March judgment which set aside his appointment.

It ordered him to vacate his office immediately.

Former police minister Nathi Nhleko had also brought an appeal, which Mbalula withdrew.

Mbalula warned that he would ensure that the law is upheld.

"I'm implementing the court decision. He [Ntlemeza] says he is coming by force. It's fine, we will see him there and the law will be executed."

