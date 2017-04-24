 

Ntlemeza hands over state property

2017-04-24 22:55

Hanti Otto, Netwerk24

Hawks head Berning Ntlemeza (Netwerk24)

Johannesburg – Amid threats to have him arrested, former Hawks boss Berning Ntlemeza returned a “stolen” state vehicle and cell phone to the Hawks on Monday afternoon and maintained he did nothing wrong, Netwerk24 reported.

Minister of Police Fikile Mbalula, on Monday morning described the drama with Ntlemeza as a “scandal”, “an embarrassment”, “banana republic nonsense” and a “Hollywood-style movie”.

On Monday afternoon, Mbalula threatens that a letter for Ntlemeza’s arrest would be issued if he didn’t return state property.  Fikile Mbalula’s spokesperson Vuyo Mhaga on Monday evening confirmed that Ntlemeza handed over his police vehicle. 

Mhaga was, however unable to confirm if Ntlemeza handed over his cellphone. Mhaga said Ntlemeza could according to law keep equipment such as bullet-proof vests until his contract has been terminated. 

Comfort Ngidi, Ntlemeza’s lawyer, could not be reached for comment.

The High Court in Pretoria last week dismissed Ntlemeza’s leave to appeal a previous order of the court that set aside his appointment as Hawks head.

In March, the court found that then police minister Nathi Nhleko had ignored two court judgments, which found that Ntlemeza lacked integrity and honesty, when he appointed him as head of the elite police unit.

The court found that the findings in both judgments constituted "direct evidence" that Ntlemeza lacked the requisite honesty, integrity, and conscientiousness to hold public office.

On April 13, Mbalula announced Lt-Gen Yolisa Matakata would temporarily replace Ntlemeza as the boss of the Hawks. 

