 

Numsa welcomes Public Protector investigation into SAA

2017-09-02 10:41

Derrick Spies, News24 Correspondent

(iStock)

(iStock)

Cape Town - The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) has welcomed the Public Protectors decision to investigate maladministration, corruption and tender irregularities at South Africa Airways.

This follows after the South African Cabin Crew Association (SACCA) lodged a complaint with the Public Protector after its members were victimised by management for exposing corruption at the airline.

On Friday the public prosecutor said she was concerned by intimidation of whistleblowers at SAA.

“One of our shop stewards at SAA Technical was also suspended after he dared to speak out against corruption in the workplace.

Numsa condemns SAA for punishing whistleblowers for exposing corruption at the airline,” said Numsa General Secretary Irvin Jim.

Jim said they would defend their members against victimisation and were currently engaging internally with SAA Technical management.

“Last month Numsa marched to highlight the crisis of corruption at SAA. SAA responded by taking us to the Labour Court in an attempt to interdict our protest, but their attempts backfired because instead of getting an interdict, the Labour Court sided with us on this issue,” said Jim.

Numsa said the court had ordered SAA Technical to implement the recommendations of forensic reports, stating that senior managers, who had been implicated in corruption and tender irregularities, must be disciplined and suspended.

“Forensic auditing firm Open Waters completed its investigation into SAAT tender processes in May this year, but the airline is refusing to implement the findings or to make them public.

“The report names specific managers who breached procurement policy and it recommends that they must be disciplined and suspended,” said Jim.

Numsa again demanded that SAAT implement the recommendations in the Open Water report.

“The airline is in danger of being in contempt of court because they are ignoring a court order. They have no choice but to implement the findings of the Open Water forensic investigations,” he said.

“If they do not, we will have no choice but to go on a protected strike. It is clear to us that SAA’s financial problems are because senior managers are looting the airline for their own selfish purposes.

“If the rumours about downsizing are true then our members risk losing their jobs because of corruption,” said Jim.

