 

Nzimande hails Mbeki as one of the greatest intellectuals of the liberation movement

2017-02-27 22:21

Tshidi Madia, News24

Thabo Mbeki before officially becoming Unisa's chancellor. (Tshidi Madia, News24)

Thabo Mbeki before officially becoming Unisa's chancellor. (Tshidi Madia, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Video

WATCH: Thabo Mbeki inaugurated as Unisa chancellor

2017-02-27 13:59

Unisa has named former president Thabo Mbeki as its new chancellor, in a bid to reposition itself as an African university, it said on Thursday.WATCH

Tshwane – Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande has described newly-elected chancellor of the University of South Africa (Unisa) and former president Thabo Mbeki as one of the greatest intellectuals Africa and the liberation movement have produced.

Mbeki was being inaugurated as chancellor at Unisa on Monday. He took over from Judge Bernard Ngoepe who stepped down in December after 15 years of service to the institution.

"I want to say without fear of contradiction that you are one of the greatest intellectuals produced by our movement, our movement, not only by our country and our continent," said Nzimande whose comments resulted in an emphatic "yes" across the ZK Matthews Hall.

Nzimande said he wanted to acknowledge "whatever differences we might have had in the past," and went on to express his adoration for the former president, whom he referred to by his clan name, "Zizi", recollecting some of their shared memories since their first meeting in Sweden in 1986.

The higher education minister's praise of Mbeki was surprising to some, considering that the two have previously butted heads on a number of occasions.

The SACP general secretary once lambasted Mbeki for failing to provide leadership when the tripartite alliance faced challenges in the lead up to the ANC's national elective conference in Polokwane in 2006.

During the media briefing attended by Mbeki, Nzimande and university's management team, the minister gave a description of how he would like to see Mbeki's role play out at Unisa.

"I heard you emphasising that you are a titular head, [this] might be true but someone like yourself we expect a little bit more than that – also to guide, mould this institution intellectually in where it goes," said Nzimande.

Running out of academics

He said some of the challenges Mbeki might have to look at include funding and helping to increase the institution's footprint on a global scale.

"We would like to see the strengths of [the] former president as an intellectual guide views and engage around new problems that could be responding to a whole range of challenges," said Nzimande.

He also shared his thoughts on a burgeoning challenge in South Africa's education system

"Our academics are aging, more than 60% of SA's academics are aging and the situation is not self-correcting. If we don't do enough about that former president, we are going to run out of academics in 10 years' time," said Nzimande.

Mbeki shared his concerns about the violence which has been associated with some of the student protests over high tuition fees.

"We express our appreciation and understanding of the actions taken by students in the context of their Rhodes and Fees Must Fall movement, without approving the completely unnecessary violence and destruction of property," said Mbeki.

He said although he had some ideas about solutions in mind, he would wait for the outcomes of the fees commission.

Read more on:    unisa  |  thabo mbeki  |  blade nzimande  |  education

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Gumtree bans the sale of donkeys on site

2017-02-27 22:21

Inside News24

 
PARTNER CONTENT
How much food do you need to concentrate?

We have been taught that we need three meals a day in order to make it through the day and while most of us indulge in more than our fair share there is a large portion of South Africans who are living off barely enough to sustain them.

/News
WATCH: Operations underway after boy (5) fell into mine shaft

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Powerball, Plus Friday February 24 results 2017-02-24 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 