 

Off-duty cop shot and killed in Gauteng

2017-01-14 16:43

Jenna Etheridge, News24

Johannesburg – An off-duty police officer was shot and killed in Eldorado Park, Johannesburg, in the early hours of Saturday morning, Gauteng police said.

The sergeant apparently heard someone fiddling with his vehicle in Devland and got dressed to see what was happening, said spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters.

He stepped outside with his firearm in hand.

A witness heard two gunshots.

It was later confirmed the officer, stationed at Rosebank, had been killed.

His death follows two days after a police officer was shot while responding to an armed robbery at a Katlehong petrol station.

The severely wounded officer died in hospital on Thursday evening.

Gauteng police commissioner Lieutenant General Deliwe de Lange said he was deeply concerned by the aggression and brazenness of criminals who did not think twice to take an innocent life.

He appealed to members of the public to report them so they could be removed from society.

Gauteng police were stepping up the manhunt to catch the sergeant’s killers as well as the five involved in the petrol station shooting.

