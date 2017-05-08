 

Officials implicated in Nkandla scandal paid millions

2017-05-08 15:52

Jan Gerber, News24

(File, Netwerk24)

(File, Netwerk24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cape Town - While no criminal proceedings were instituted against three officials implicated in the Special Investigations Unit's (SIU) report on Nkandla, two of these officials each received salaries of more than R2m.

Furthermore, several bonuses were paid out to officials also implicated in the report.

In answering a parliamentary question from Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane, Nathi Nhleko, Minister of Public Works, stated the SIU referred evidence for possible criminal action against three former senior officials of the department of public works and one contractor involved in the Nkandla matter to the National Prosecuting Authority.

"The latter declined to prosecute the three officials and the enquiry against the contractor is apparently still pending," reads Nhleko's answer.

When the SIU report was released it was reported that the three officials are Solly Malebye, Sam Vukela and Siviwe Dongwana, who were acting or permanent directors-general between 2009 and 2012.

"The SIU instituted a civil claim against Makhanya Architects, the principal architect in the Nkandla matter, in the KwaZulu-Natal High Court. The proceedings are pending."

Disciplinary actions

The SIU referred evidence for possible disciplinary action against 12 employees of the department who were involved in the Nkandla matter to the department.

The department instituted disciplinary actions against all 12 of the employees.

One employee pleaded guilty and he was found guilty of misconduct.

The penalty was suspension without pay and a final written warning.

One of the employees died.

The disciplinary hearings against the remaining ten employees have commenced.

"The names of twelve officials that were subjected to disciplinary hearings cannot be disclosed until the cases have been finalised," reads Nhleko's answer.

Of these employees, six received performance bonuses between April 2012 and March 2017, totalling R222 743.35.

Zuma exonerated

The highest amount is R60 766.35 and the lowest R11 205.66.

Maimane also asked what the total remuneration earned by each of the officials, whom the SIU referred to the NPA to be criminally charged in each of the past five financial years, was.

One of the officials was paid R2 398 851.00 between April 1 2011 and June 30 2013, and the other R2 450 384.25 April 1 2011 to October 31 2012.

The last dates reflect when the officials left the department's employ.

The third official was not in the employment of the department in the past five financial years from April 1 2011 to March 31 2016.

The SIU's investigation, tabled in Parliament in September 2014, exonerated President Jacob Zuma from any wrongdoing regarding the so-called "security improvements" to his private home in Nkandla in KwaZulu-Natal.

An inter-ministerial task team came to a similar conclusion, but former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela found that Zuma and his family unduly benefitted from the improvements and that Zuma should pay back some of the money.

An ad hoc committee of Parliament challenged Madonsela's findings and referred the matter to Nhleko, then in his former position as minister of police, to determine which of the improvements were security related.

At a bizarre press conference in May 2015, Nhleko announced that his investigation found that the "fire pool", chicken run, cattle kraal visitor's centre and amphitheatre were indeed security measures and that Zuma did not have to pay anything.

The National Assembly adopted another ad hoc committee's report which approved Nhleko's findings, but the Economic Freedom Fighters took the matter to the Constitutional Court, which delivered a damning finding against Zuma and ordered that he must pay a part of the money.

In 2016, he paid the R7.8m as determined by Treasury thanks to a loan obtained from VBS Mutual Bank.

Read more on:    siu  |  jacob zuma  |  durban  |  corruption  |  nkandla upgrades

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

4 arrests in Vuwani following Zuma's failure to address residents

30 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
Empowering girls in science

A Johannesburg high school is making a change in science education for girls and seeing incredible results.

Partner Content
Travel Dreams? Where would you rather be right now?

Partnered: Whether you're missing family overseas, dreaming of family adventures or romantic hideaways we all have that one place we'd rather be right now - but have you thought about the best way to get there?

/News
More violence as Coligny accused are granted bail
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Milnerton 15:44 PM
Road name: Marine Drive

Cape Town 15:44 PM
Road name: N2 Outbound

Outbound
More traffic reports
Lotto results Saturday May 6 2017-05-06 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 