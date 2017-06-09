 

One dead, three wounded in Durban robbery

2017-06-09 19:54

Mxolisi Mngadi, News24

(iStock)

(iStock)

Durban – Cases of murder, attempted murder and business robbery are being investigated after a shop employee was fatally shot while three others were wounded during a robbery in Sydenham, police said on Friday.

The 35-year-old died in hospital shortly after the shooting on Thursday night at the business premises on Varsity Drive.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said an undisclosed amount of cash was taken from the place before three armed suspects fled the scene.

Blue Security spokesperson Andreas Mathios said the armed men had held up staff at gunpoint.

“The gang demanded airtime, cigarettes and other valuables and fired several shots in a panic before fleeing the scene with food and cigarettes. One of the staff was shot in the mouth and later died in hospital,” Mathios said.

The other people who were shot during the robbery were taken to hospital.

Cases of murder, attempted murder and business robbery were opened at Sydenham police station, said Gwala. 

“No arrest has been made,” Gwala said.

Read more on:    durban  |  crime

