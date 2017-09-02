 

One killed, nine injured in horrific late-night collision

2017-09-02 12:58

Derrick Spies, News24 Correspondent

One person has been killed and another nine left injured in a collision on the M4 Ruth First Highway near Virginia, Durban on Friday evening. (Supplied)

One person has been killed and another nine left injured in a collision on the M4 Ruth First Highway near Virginia, Durban on Friday evening. (Supplied)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Durban – One person was killed and another nine injured in a serious collision on the M4 Ruth First Highway near Virginia at around 11 PM on Friday evening, which saw the road closed for over three hours. 

Crisis Medical spokesperson Kyle van Reenen said paramedics were met with “absolute mayhem and carnage as the twisted remains of a Toyota Avanza occupied the road”.

Van Reenen said a man, believed to be in his thirties,  had been ejected from the Avanza and was found lying in the road, having suffered fatal injuries. 

“Unfortunately there was nothing which could be done to assist the man and he was declared deceased on arrival,” he said.

Van Reenen said a woman believed to be 27-years-old, had sustained life threatening injuries and had been stabilised on scene, with the assistance from Advanced Life Support Paramedics from Rescue Care, before being transported to hospital. 

“Eight other persons suffered injuries ranging from minor to moderate and were attended to and taken by various ambulances to nearby medical facilities for further care,” he said. 

Van Reenen said reports at the scene suggested that a Ford Fiesta had collided into the rear of the Toyota at high speed, causing it to collide with a Volkswagen Polo, before rolling several times and coming to a rest on its side. 

He said the Ford had careened off the roadway and was found several meters away in dense bush adjacent to the road. 


Read more on:    durban  |  accidents

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Boy, 9, found hanging from school swing

23 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
Watch: Investing in the future through child development

An investment of R32-million into 11 early childhood development centres is changing the future for children in the Northern Cape.

/News
WATCH: 'We take full responsibility for deceased Kusasalethu miners' - Motsepe
Traffic Alerts
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Friday, September 01 2017-09-01 21:08 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 