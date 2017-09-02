One killed, nine injured in horrific late-night collision

One person has been killed and another nine left injured in a collision on the M4 Ruth First Highway near Virginia, Durban on Friday evening. (Supplied)

Durban – One person was killed and another nine injured in a serious collision on the M4 Ruth First Highway near Virginia at around 11 PM on Friday evening, which saw the road closed for over three hours.

Crisis Medical spokesperson Kyle van Reenen said paramedics were met with “absolute mayhem and carnage as the twisted remains of a Toyota Avanza occupied the road”.

Van Reenen said a man, believed to be in his thirties, had been ejected from the Avanza and was found lying in the road, having suffered fatal injuries.

“Unfortunately there was nothing which could be done to assist the man and he was declared deceased on arrival,” he said.

Van Reenen said a woman believed to be 27-years-old, had sustained life threatening injuries and had been stabilised on scene, with the assistance from Advanced Life Support Paramedics from Rescue Care, before being transported to hospital.

“Eight other persons suffered injuries ranging from minor to moderate and were attended to and taken by various ambulances to nearby medical facilities for further care,” he said.

Van Reenen said reports at the scene suggested that a Ford Fiesta had collided into the rear of the Toyota at high speed, causing it to collide with a Volkswagen Polo, before rolling several times and coming to a rest on its side.

He said the Ford had careened off the roadway and was found several meters away in dense bush adjacent to the road.




