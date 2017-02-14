 

Only 5 public submissions on SABC interim report, so far

2017-02-14 12:44

Paul Herman, News24

(Photo: SABC website)

(Photo: SABC website)

Cape Town - Only five submissions have been made on the SABC inquiry's interim report thus far, the ad hoc committee looking into the broadcaster's board has said.

Ad hoc committee chairperson Vincent Smith revealed that the SABC 8, rights and recourse commentator Dumile Mateza, a publicist, former SABC group executives Phil Molefe, and Sipho Masinga have responded to the public document in the past two weeks.

Smith said that even though the responses were not substantial, they would be considered by the committee.

The committee was still awaiting submissions from the SABC, former board chairperson Ben Ngubane, and The New Age Media regarding the TNA show hosted on Morning Live, he added.

Members of the public are still able to make submissions online. The closing date for public submissions is Thursday at 17:00.

The committee agreed to meet for its final week on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday next week to consider the responses, agree on accepted versions, and finalise its recommendations.

The deadline for the National Assembly to accept the final report is February 28.

Hlaudi court matter

ANC MP Jabu Mahlangu proposed that the committee also talk about the SABC's ongoing court battles, despite the inquiry still deliberating on its work.

Last week, the SABC lost another court bid to appeal a December court decision to set aside former chief operating officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng's appointment as group executive for corporate affairs.

EFF MP Fana Mokoena said current acting CEO James Aguma needed to write to the committee to explain why the SABC was still going to court regarding Motsoeneng's appointment.

ANC MP Hlomane Chauke said the portfolio committee on communications needed to deal with the matter, as it was in its mandate.

He said there was alleged evidence of fraudulent contracts being signed in December, and that the portfolio committee now needed to deal with it, as the ad hoc committee would dissolve at the end of February.

DA MP Phumzile van Damme agreed, and said it was time the portfolio committee pulled up its socks.

