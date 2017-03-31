 

Only crime Gordhan, Jonas committed was being incorruptible - Jackson Mthembu

2017-03-31 12:57

Thulani Gqirana, News24

Jackson Mthembu. (File)

Jackson Mthembu. (File)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Video

WATCH LIVE: Pravin Gordhan addresses media after axing

2017-03-31 11:41

Pravin Gordhan addresses the media following Thursday night's unprecedented Cabinet reshuffle, which saw him and 5 other Ministers (and 6 deputies) fired from their posts. Watch. WATCH

Cape Town - The only crime Pravin Gordhan and Mcebisi Jonas have committed is being incorruptible, African National Congress chief whip Jackson Mthembu says.

The chief whip has been a staunch and vocal supporter of the former finance minister and his deputy, calling for party leaders to rally behind them.

Following the removal of Gordhan and Jonas from the Cabinet, Mthembu took to Twitter on Friday to offer them his support.

Zuma announced a Cabinet reshuffle just after 00:00 on Friday morning, ditching the two ministers, as well as tourism minister Derek Hanekom.

Mthembu said it was "plain rubbish" that Gordhan and Jonas had sold their soul to foreign forces.

This was in relation to a report stating that Gordhan and Jonas had planned to meet foreign businesses to discredit Zuma.

This is believed to be the reason for their recall from the overseas trip.

"I disagree with the removal of Gordhan and Jonas based on a suspect intelligence report. Their committment to the NDR is unquestionable," Mthembu tweeted. 

"Pravin and Jonas will never sell their soul and country to foreign forces. That is plain rubbish. Their crime is their incorruptibility," he continued.

Mthembu also took to Facebook to praise his two comrades.

"Both these comrades have served the ANC, its government and the people of SA with utmost dedication, selfless commitment characterised by high levels of incorruptibility, high levels of integrity and morality."

Read more on:    anc  |  jackson mthembu  |  mcebisi jonas  |  pravin gordhan  |  politics

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Fired ministers not lost to ANC - Duarte

55 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: What Gordhan's comments mean for Treasury and the SA economy

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 13:38 PM
Road name: Baden Powell Drive

Goodwood 13:25 PM
Road name: N1

More traffic reports
Lotto results Wednesday March 29 2017-03-29 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 