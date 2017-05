Opposition parties to brief media on next National Day of Action

South Africa's capital city came to a stand still as 30 000 marchers descended on it to call for President Jacob Zuma to resign. Here's everything you need to know. WATCH

Johannesburg - The leaders of the EFF, DA, IFP and other parties will brief the media on Friday on the next National Day of Action.

On April 12 - the day Zuma celebrated his 75th birthday - parties marched to the Union Buildings in Pretoria to call for Zuma to step down.

Political parties, including the African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP), African People’s Convention (APC), Congress of the People (Cope), Democratic Alliance (DA), Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) and the United Democratic Movement (UDM) along with citizens, marched to the Union Buildings together.