OR Tambo cash heist suspects back in court

Johannesburg – Three men, including a policeman, are expected to appear at the Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court on Friday in connection with their alleged involvement in the multi-million rand OR Tambo International Airport heist.

The men previously appeared in court for a bail application.

Simon Thlokwane, France Manaka, 26, and Philokuhle Ntanzi, 30, face charges of robbery with aggravating circumstances.

Netwerk24 previously reported that the court granted bail to their co-accused Sibusiso Job Mnisi, 39, Prince Raphael Dube, 43, and Thando Sonqishe, 39.

The seventh suspect, Mosiwa Mutame, 35, was released after he handed himself over to police to be heard with the other co-accused.

The State confirmed that R20.7m worth of banknotes from Standard Bank were stolen at the airport on March 7.

According to Airports Company South Africa (ACSA), a bakkie which was marked as a police vehicle and a white vehicle drove with sirens and flashing blue lights into a security entrance of the airport to steal the money.

No shots were fired in the incident.



