 

OR Tambo cash heist suspects back in court

2017-05-26 06:30

Amanda Khoza, News24

OR Tambo International Airport (Supplied)

OR Tambo International Airport (Supplied)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Johannesburg – Three men, including a policeman, are expected to appear at the Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court on Friday in connection with their alleged involvement in the multi-million rand OR Tambo International Airport heist.

The men previously appeared in court for a bail application.

Simon Thlokwane, France Manaka, 26, and Philokuhle Ntanzi, 30, face charges of robbery with aggravating circumstances.

Netwerk24 previously reported that the court granted bail to their co-accused Sibusiso Job Mnisi, 39, Prince Raphael Dube, 43, and Thando Sonqishe, 39.

The seventh suspect, Mosiwa Mutame, 35, was released after he handed himself over to police to be heard with the other co-accused.

The State confirmed that R20.7m worth of banknotes from Standard Bank were stolen at the airport on March 7.

According to Airports Company South Africa (ACSA), a bakkie which was marked as a police vehicle and a white vehicle drove with sirens and flashing blue lights into a security entrance of the airport to steal the money.

No shots were fired in the incident.


Read more on:    or tambo international airport  |  johannesburg  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

#NotInMyName march against gender violence planned in Soweto

2017-05-26 06:00

Inside News24

 
There's an app for that: how apps have changed us

"There's an app for that" is more than just Apple's marketing mantra. Mobile apps have emerged over the last 10 years or so for practically every need in a person's day and changed our lives.

/Sport
WATCH: Victorious Blitzboks team thank media for their support
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Wednesday, 24 May 2017-05-24 21:36 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 