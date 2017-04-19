 

OR Tambo drug mule denied bail

2017-04-19 17:06

Sisa Canca, News24

(File, iStock)

Johannesburg - The 33-year-old woman who was arrested for possession of drugs at OR Tambo International Airport was denied bail by the Kempton Park Magistrate's Court on Tuesday. 

Lenna de Waal was arrested by the Hawks during a routine check at one of the airport's check-in points on Sunday morning after information emerged that a drug mule had boarded a flight from Sao Paulo the previous night.

The Hawks discovered 5kg of cocaine with the estimated value of R2m wrapped in foil inside the suspect's luggage. The Hawks arrested De Waal, who is originally from Namibia, immediately after the discovery of the drugs.

The Hawks said they are investigating her dealings in Brazil.

"We are still investigating the matter and in the investigation we are looking to also establish what she was doing in Brazil," said Ndivhuwo Mulamu, Hawks Gauteng spokesperson.

De Waal will appear in court on April 25 for a formal bail application.

