 

OR Tambo heist suspects back in dock

2017-04-11 07:56

James de Villiers, News24

(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Johannesburg – Three men allegedly involved in the multi-million rand OR Tambo International Airport heist are expected to appear in the Kempton Park Magistrate's Court on Tuesday for their bail application. 

Simon Thlokwane, France Manaka, 26, and Philokuhle Ntanzi, 30, face charges of robbery with aggravating circumstances.

Netwerk24 reported that the court granted bail to their co-accused Sibusiso Job Mnisi, 39, Prince Raphael Dube, 43, and Thando Sonqishe, 39, on Monday. 

The seventh suspect, Mosiwa Mutame, 35, was released after he handed himself over to police to be heard with the other co-accused. 

The State confirmed that R20.7 million worth of banknotes from Standard Bank was stolen at the airport on March 7. 

According to the Airports Company South Africa (Acsa), a bakkie which was marked as a police vehicle and a white vehicle drove with sirens and flashing blue lights into a security entrance of the airport to steal the money. No shots were fired in the incident.

Read more on:    johannesburg

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Alleged axe-killer Henri van Breda in court on dagga charges

2017-04-11 06:27

Inside News24

 
Partner Content
The easiest ‘would you rather' travel edition game ever!

Have you ever been at an airport and found yourself dreaming of sitting on one of those planes jetting off on an adventure?

/News
WATCH: The new 'Zuma must goooooo...' remix

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Saturday, April 08 2017-04-08 22:07 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 