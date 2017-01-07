 

Outrage after pig's nose, blood spattered on Simon's Town mosque

2017-01-07 16:22

Jeff Wicks, News24

The pig snout that was left on the gate of a mosque in Smon's Town, Cape Town. (Facebook)

Cape Town - The Muslim Judicial Council [MJC] has condemned a case of Islamaphobia in Simon’s Town after a pig's nose and blood was left on the door of a mosque on Saturday.

News of the issue was spread on social media.

Ghalib Jonker posted on Facebook: “Some terrible news. This morning after Fajr a pig’s nose and blood was left on the Simon’s Town Mosque door…the police were called and they said that there is nothing they can do so they are not opening a case”.

He made a plea for those responsible to be brought to justice.

The MJC’s Moulana AK Allie confirmed that the attack had taken place.

“The MJC condemns violations of human dignity in all forms irrespective of religion and in this regard I can say that the matter is under investigation,” he said.  

“We condemn this violation and we stand up for all religions in our country. We have called on our community to deal with this in a discerning matter while abiding by the laws of the land. We want the authorities to bring whoever is responsible to book.”

How much food do you need to concentrate?

We have been taught that we need three meals a day in order to make it through the day and while most of us indulge in more than our fair share there is a large portion of South Africans who are living off barely enough to sustain them.

