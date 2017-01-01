 

Outsmarting criminals and sniffing out crime - JMPD K9 explains how it's done

2017-01-01 13:06

Iavan Pijoos, News24

(Screengrab)

(Screengrab)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Johannesburg - Outsmarting cunning criminals is key to catching them because the visibility of officers alone is not enough to stamp out crime, says the Johannesburg Metro Police Department.

“We need to do smart policing to catch smart criminals. You need to operate at a criminal’s level to catch (them) with (their) own system,” Sergeant Rico van Wyk from the K9 unit told News24 recently.

Van Wyk said unless you were street smart like a criminal, you would never catch a criminal.

Having a sheer police mentality was not enough.

Revamped K9 Narcotics Unit

The war against drugs was bolstered with the launch of a revamped K9 Narcotics Unit in Johannesburg in November.

The unit, made up of various authorities, including police and the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department, is a specialised team of officers and dogs who are trained to handle hijackings, robberies, bombs, kidnappings and drug-related incidents.

Cars used by members of the unit are unmarked, making it easier to infiltrate communities which are especially hard hit with drug problems.

Since the revamp, the unit has had several successes.

A total of 59 people have been arrested for being in possession of drugs. Other arrests included on assault charges, firearm-related matters, robberies, motor vehicle thefts and hijackings.

Between November and December the unit managed to recover 113 stolen and hijacked vehicles. A total of 57.145 grams of drugs was also recovered over the period.

Focus

K9 unit commander Stanley Swartz said its goal was to prevent crime in Johannesburg.

“The main focus is to make Johannesburg a safer place for all of us. I have a family of my own. It is important to reduce crime for people to feel safer,” Swartz said.

However, he acknowledged there was still lots to be done.

“People think everything is going to happen overnight, but there is still so much work to do. People don’t realise the amount of time and effort we put in to catch someone.”

Swartz said they needed to monitor some criminals for a long time.

He described the transition of an undercover agent to a family member as the most important thing.

“Acting like a criminal when you are surrounded with them, doing your job as an officer and then going home to your family, is one of the most challenging things.  You constantly need to adapt.”

Without any information, one would never catch intended targets, and therefore it was important to keep a balance, Swartz said.

Training

Peter John September works as an acting superintendent at the K9 dog training unit.

September is responsible for training and getting dogs and handlers ready for narcotics detection.

The training normally runs for 17 weeks, which includes a week of tactical training.

They make use of German Shepherds, Dutch Shepherds, Golden Retrievers and Labradors.

September said a handler was responsible for a specific dog.

“When the handler is done with the training, he works with one dog right through his career. There are no exchanges between handlers and dogs."

He said when they identify potential in a dog and its handler, they get promoted to the substance detection unit.

Read more on:    jmpd  |  johannesburg  |  crime  |  animals

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Driver killed, passenger ejected after crashing into tree

44 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
Matric Results by news24

NSC results available from 06:00 on 5 January 2017. Western Cape NSC Results will be available 05:00 on 6 January 2017. Enter the examination number (NSC Students) or surname (IEB Students) to view results; or search by province or school.

PARTNER CONTENT
INFOGRAPHIC: New thinking required for retirement

Everything we believe about retirement is fast becoming outdated.

/News
'Work hard; have fun!' - Class of 2016's tips for future matrics

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
PowerBall, Plus Friday December 30 results 2016-12-30 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 