Over 100 hurt as trains collide head-on in Pta

Pretoria – Two passenger trains heading in opposite directions collided head-on at the Rosslyn station during peak hour on Monday evening, injuring over 100 people, Metrorail and paramedics said.

“About 90% of the patients are slightly injured and 10% are in a serious condition,” spokesperson for Best Care Ambulance Services, Xander Loubser, said.

ER24 spokesperson Annine Dormehl said they took 10 patients with moderate and minor injuries to the George Mukhari hospital in Pretoria.

Metrorail spokesperson Lillian Mofokeng told News24 no fatalities were reported. She said each train carried approximately 1500 to 1800 people during the peak hours.

“It was two passenger trains coming in opposite directions on the same tracks.”

She said the accident happened at 18:05. According to ER24 it happened at 19:00.

Mofokeng said most of the commuters had been taken to hospital. Buses were being arranged to take those who were not hurt to their destinations.

Mofokeng said she could not speculate about what might have caused crash.