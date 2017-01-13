 

Over 1000 firefighters battling Western Cape fires

2017-01-13 19:42

Kaveel Singh, News24

(Working on Fire)

(Working on Fire)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cape Town – More than 1000 firefighters have been deployed to battle fires in the Western Cape, the department of environmental affairs said on Friday.

A contingent of firefighters from its Working on Fire (WoF) programme were helping Cape Nature and disaster management officials contain the blazes raging across the province, the department said in a statement.

“The fire crews, bolstered by aerial support, have been busy at multiple fires in Somerset West, Simon's Town, Tulbagh, and Grabouw in the Western Cape.”

Some firefighters had been brought in from bases in the Eastern Cape and Free State. A WoF spotter plane, fixed-wing air tractor bomber, and a helicopter were helping them.

In Witzenberg nearly 40 WoF firefighters were helping Cape Nature and Cape Town Disaster Management.   

The Somerset West fire was largely contained and crews were mopping up.

Since the start of the fire season, ground crews and aircraft had suppressed 57 fires in the Western Cape. Firefighting aircraft had racked up 432 flying hours.

Read more on:    cape town  |  fires

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Cape Town woman arrested for abduction of 8-month-old baby

23 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
PARTNER CONTENT
How much food do you need to concentrate?

We have been taught that we need three meals a day in order to make it through the day and while most of us indulge in more than our fair share there is a large portion of South Africans who are living off barely enough to sustain them.

/Sport
JP is a beautiful player to watch - Hashim Amla

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 19:01 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Cape Town 17:57 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Lotto results Wednesday January 11 2017-01-11 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 