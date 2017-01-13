Over 1000 firefighters battling Western Cape fires

What To Read Next

Cape Town – More than 1000 firefighters have been deployed to battle fires in the Western Cape, the department of environmental affairs said on Friday.

A contingent of firefighters from its Working on Fire (WoF) programme were helping Cape Nature and disaster management officials contain the blazes raging across the province, the department said in a statement.

“The fire crews, bolstered by aerial support, have been busy at multiple fires in Somerset West, Simon's Town, Tulbagh, and Grabouw in the Western Cape.”

Some firefighters had been brought in from bases in the Eastern Cape and Free State. A WoF spotter plane, fixed-wing air tractor bomber, and a helicopter were helping them.

In Witzenberg nearly 40 WoF firefighters were helping Cape Nature and Cape Town Disaster Management.

The Somerset West fire was largely contained and crews were mopping up.

Since the start of the fire season, ground crews and aircraft had suppressed 57 fires in the Western Cape. Firefighting aircraft had racked up 432 flying hours.