 

Over 2 000 left homeless in Hout Bay fire

2017-03-11 16:55

Jenni Evans, News24

Firefighters battling the blaze that engulfed an informal settlement in Hout Bay. (Supplied: Paul Smith)

Firefighters battling the blaze that engulfed an informal settlement in Hout Bay. (Supplied: Paul Smith)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cape Town – Over 2 000 people are homeless after a fire destroyed at least 650 homes in Mandela Park informal settlement and surrounds in Hout Bay on Saturday, fire and safety spokesperson Theo Layne said.

Firefighters were still working on Saturday afternoon, with concerns over the vegetation on the mountain behind the destroyed homes.

Helicopters had been called in to assist and were dumping water, while firefighters on the ground tried to dampen down areas to prevent the further spread of the flames in the high winds.

"It is going to take the rest of the day," said Layne.

When the fire started early on Saturday morning, residents fled with their belongings from the narrow alleys between the corrugated iron houses to the safety of nearby tar roads, but two were trapped in the flames and died.

Fire engines had initially struggled to get closer because of the frightened people gathered on the road with their possessions.

Meanwhile, acting Democratic Alliance provincial leader Bonginkosi Madikizela said the party would make sure that help is offered to the victims of the fire.

Nine people died in informal settlements around Cape Town.

In Witsand informal settlement near Delft, a man, woman, little girl and boy died when a fire swept through there overnight.

In the Kosovo informal settlement, a man, woman, and a child died when their home went up in flames.

Read more on:    cape town  |  fires

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Dlamini has 'no remorse' - Black Sash

2017-03-11 16:10

Inside News24

 

/South Africa
Gauteng province protest wrap

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Simon's Town 16:31 PM
Road name: Main Road

Fish Hoek 12:55 PM
Road name: Main Road

More traffic reports
PowerBall, Plus Friday March 10 results 2017-03-10 21:13 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 