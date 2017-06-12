 

Over 269 000 online applications as Gauteng deadline looms

Mpho Raborife, News24

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi. (Netwerk24)

Johannesburg - Gauteng's education department recorded a total of 269 676 online admission applications for grades one and eight for the 2018 academic year as the portal drew to a close at 00:00 on Tuesday, it said.

"We thank the people of Gauteng for the overwhelming response to the online admissions," Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said.

"The early processing of admissions means that learning and teaching can commence on the first day of the 2018 academic calendar."

The department received 59 921 more applications than it did in 2016 when the department introduced the new system.

Of the 269 676 applications received so far, 147 779 were for Grade one and 121 897 for Grade eight. The province's current capacity was 342 610, Lesufi said.

READ: More than 25 000 successful school applications in an hour - Lesufi

Applications

Lesufi said the online portal, which opened on May 2, would close its admissions operations at 00:00 and urged parents who had not yet applied to do so as soon as possible.

He said between Monday, June 12 and the first day of the placement period, July 24, schools would submit their lists to the department's district offices for verification and approval.

Once parents received their offer of placement, Lesufi advised them to either accept or reject the offer as soon as possible. If parents did not respond to the offer, it would be given to other parents waiting in the queue.

Those who would miss the June 12 deadline were advised to take advantage of the department's Admissions Exhibition which has been set up at the Nasrec exhibition centre in commemoration of Youth Month.

The largest number of applications was made for schools in the Johannesburg Region, followed by Ekurhuleni and Tshwane.

Of those schools, 11 had received more than 1 200 applications in the last three weeks, he said. Ten of these schools were high schools.

A total of 402 schools received less than 50 applications.

Boksburg High School and Hoërskool Akasia were both in high demand, as they each received 1 525 applications, he said.

Laerskool Akasia received 1 308 applications, the only primary school with more than 1 200 applications.

The department would ensure that some learners were transferred to schools which experienced low application numbers, Lesufi said.

He said he had noted that schools with low application numbers had perceptions attached to them which varied from poor quality of education, to schools situated in rural, township or distant areas where the uptake among parents was slow.

Scholar transportation for learners who could not find placement close to their homes would be arranged, Lesufi added.

Construction for more schools in areas with high pressure demands was in the process of being built.

The department would also use the data collected on the site to plan for infrastructure provisioning of stationery, furniture as well as employment and allocation of educators, he said.

