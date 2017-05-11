 

Over 700 lobster fishers denied fishing rights - DA

2017-05-11 21:26

Iavan Pijoos, News24

Lobster. (IRescuewildlife via Facebook)

Lobster. (IRescuewildlife via Facebook)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cape Town - The Democratic Alliance has submitted a Promotion of Access to Information Act (PAIA) application on how the West Coast Rock Lobster fishing rights were allocated.

About 75 of 800 licenses were granted at the end of April 2017, DA MPL Pieter van Dalen said in a statement on Thursday.

"Effectively, the department has rendered these fishermen jobless," Van Dalen said.

Van Dalen said the department had refused to provide reasons for why the fishing rights applications had been denied.

The party said they would submit an application for the score sheets and data used by the department to allocate fishing rights.

Administrative appeal

Van Dalen said they would also approach chairperson of the Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Portfolio Committee, Machwene Semenya.

He said they wanted a meeting on how the fishing licenses were allocated in a way that denied 725 lobster fishers their livelihoods.

"The outcomes of the application process have been nothing short of devastating for the majority of WCRL fishermen and their families who have held these rights for at least 13 years.

"The lives of thousands of fishers and their families are depending on government to allow them to continue their trade."

Van Dalen said fishers who have been denied their long-standing licenses are entitled to an administrative appeal under the Marine Living Resources Act or to prepare an urgent court application.

The applicants require the following documents which they are being denied by the department:

  • A letter addressed to the applicant, informing him/her of the actual reasons for the decision;
  • A copy of the score sheet for a particular application and all other evaluation records used to score the application;
  • Copies of the score sheets and evaluation sheets for every other applicant in that fishery - for both, the right holder and new entrant applicants;
  • The General Published Reasons; and
  • Complete lists of successful applicants, together with the names and registration numbers of their nominated fishing vessels and crew allocations.

He said every person who fulfilled the criteria should be awarded fishing rights as soon as possible.

Read more on:    da  |  cape town  |  politics

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Video shows man pointing out where he grabbed teen in Tokai forest

2017-05-11 21:13

Inside News24

 
Empowering girls in science

A Johannesburg high school is making a change in science education for girls and seeing incredible results.

Partner Content
Travel Dreams? Where would you rather be right now?

Partnered: Whether you're missing family overseas, dreaming of family adventures or romantic hideaways we all have that one place we'd rather be right now - but have you thought about the best way to get there?

/News
WATCH: Strange that 'intruders' didn't steal anything - detective in Van Breda trial
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Table View 21:23 PM
Road name: Marine Drive

Cape Town 18:56 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Lotto results Wednesday, May 10 2017-05-10 21:08 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 