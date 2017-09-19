 

10 injured as train, diesel truck collide near Stellenbosch

2017-09-19 18:33

James de Villiers

(Supplied)

(Supplied)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cape Town – Ten people were injured when a diesel truck collided with a Metrorail passenger train near Muldersvlei station outside Stellenbosch on Tuesday afternoon, authorities said. 

The truck was attempting to cross the railway line when the incident occurred, Western Cape traffic department spokesperson Daniel Meyer told News24. 

He said the truck was not carrying any diesel at the time of the incident and, therefore, posed no combustion risk. 

One train carriage was derailed. 

Metrorail spokesperson Riana Scott said services beyond Kraaifontein station have been terminated in both directions due to the collision. A shuttle service will run between Klapmuts and Wellington to assist stranded passengers. 

The extent of injuries incurred by passengers was still unclear. 

Local authorities were deployed to the scene for further investigation.

                                  Metrorail passenger train collision. (Supplied, Metrorail)

Read more on:    cape town  |  accidents

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Two men get multiple life sentences for killing family on their farm

20 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
Watch: Investing in the future through child development

An investment of R32-million into 11 early childhood development centres is changing the future for children in the Northern Cape.

/News
WATCH: Nanny appears in court after video shows her allegedly throwing baby
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Saturday, September 16 2017-09-17 08:57 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 