Boipatong a sea of red as thousands of EFF supporters descend

EFF masses at the Youth Day celebrations in Boipatong. (Iavan Pijoos, News24)

Johannesburg - Thousands of EFF supporters, clad in their characteristic red T-shirts and berets, filled up the Boipatong Stadium, in the Vaal, ahead of the Youth Day celebrations on Friday.



A sea of red made their way into the stadium while they were entertained with songs and slogans, including chants of "Long live EFF".



EFF leader Julius Malema was expected to address the masses on Friday afternoon.



About 50 buses were parked outside the stadium. Some youth dressed in their school uniform were also in attendance.