 

Edward Zuma heckles 'lying' Gordhan during anti-looting speech

2017-08-26 16:20

News24 correspondent

Edward Zuma. (Felix Dlangamandla, City Press)

Edward Zuma. (Felix Dlangamandla, City Press)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Pietermaritzburg - President Jacob Zuma's son Edward has heckled former finance minister Pravin Gordhan during an anti-looting speech.

"Pravin, your are lying!" bellowed the younger Zuma.

"You sold this country to Rupert!" he shouted, as Gordhan called for an active citizenry to prevent individuals with personal motives from looting the country.

Delivering the keynote address during the Gandhi Memorial Lecture in Mountain Rise, Pietermaritzburg, on Friday evening, Gordhan was labelled a traitor for voting with opposition MPs in trying to oust his father as the country's president.

Other protesters waved placards labelling Gordhan a stooge of white monopoly capital. But Gordhan pressed on, saying: "We must say boldly to those who are trying to derail us, that we will not allow that.

We must say, 'stuff the brown envelope regardless of how much money is in it'," said Gordhan. He challenged the protesting group to tell their "masters" that looting of state coffers would not be allowed.

Also read: Edward Zuma apologises to ANC for his public attack on Gordhan, Hanekom

He added that his former deputy Mcebisi Jonas had demonstrated such commitment to the country’s dream when he refused a bribe from the Gupta family.

"We must learn something from Jonas and be able to say South Africa is not for sale," said Gordhan to the applause of the audience that included KwaZulu-Natal Human Settlements MEC Ravi Pillay.

He said Mahatma Gandhi, like former president Nelson Mandela, had demonstrated a resolute spirit and commitment to serve people and their countries.

While South Africa had negotiated its way out of apartheid into democracy, there were still problems that needed to be tackled, such as having nine million people unemployed, and very high levels of inequality.

The event was heavily guarded by police following rumours of disruptions.

Zuma left once Gordhan had finished speaking.

Read more on:    gordhan  |  edward zuma  |  pravin

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

We can only say we are free when women are free - Zweli Mkhize

2017-08-26 15:52

Inside News24

 
Watch: Investing in the future through child development

An investment of R32-million into 11 early childhood development centres is changing the future for children in the Northern Cape.

/News
WATCH: Coffin assault duo found guilty
 

Congratulations to our PETSIE winners!

It was tough to look through all the adorable pictures of the pets that were submitted for our Petsie competition and to pick a winner

 
 

Paws

What age should puppies stop chewing shoes?
French Bulldog helps kids with facial differences
Weird things dogs do
Makeover saves dog’s life
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Knysna 16:57 PM
Road name: N2

Milnerton 11:57 AM
Road name: Marine Drive Southbound

Southbound
More traffic reports
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Friday, August 25 2017-08-25 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 