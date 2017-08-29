 

Missing Cape Town toddler found

2017-08-29 14:39

Jenni Evans, News24

Cape Town - Three-year-old Kraaifontein toddler Asaza Sauls has been found safe after being missing since Sunday, Western Cape police said on Tuesday.

"Kraaifontein missing child, Asaza Sauls [3] has been found safe and unharmed in Philippi East. She has been reunited with her family. No arrest has been made," SA Police Service spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk said.

The Pink Ladies had already circulated a picture of the little girl on its Missing Minors social media sites to help escalate the search for her.

Sauls was apparently last seen with a relative in Wallacedene on Sunday.

Van Wyk said the requisite medical examination would be conducted on the girl later.


