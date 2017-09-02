 

Ramaphosa's office rubbishes leaked media query as smear campaign

2017-09-02 09:39

Derrick Spies, News24 Correspondent

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa. (Leon Sadiki, City Press)



Cape Town - A WhatsApp message that has been doing the rounds, purporting to be correspondence directed to Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa from a Sunday newspaper, has been rubbished by his spokesperson as a deliberate smear campaign.

The message, which makes claims about Ramaphosa's personal life, includes a list of questions sent by the newspaper asking for clarity and confirmation on certain details.

Ramaphosa’s spokesperson, Tyrone Seale, said they were aware of the messages that made various claims about the deputy president’s personal life.

“There is no doubt that these messages have been circulated as part of a deliberate campaign to smear the person of the deputy president.

“They are a transparent attempt to distort personal email correspondence that could only have been obtained through criminal means,” he said.

Seale said Ramaphosa would, in due course, release a detailed statement on the allegations contained in the messages.

Attempts to get comment from Steven Motale, the alleged author of the correspondence, were unsuccessful at the time of publishing.

On Friday evening, EFF leader Julius Malema issued a tweet describing the messages as "dirty tricks on steriods".

Read more on:    cyril ­ramaphosa  |  cape town  |  social media

