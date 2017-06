Johannesburg - The Supreme Court of Appeal has rejected Lieutenant General Berning Ntlemeza's appeal to be reinstated as the head of the Directorate of Priority Crime Investigation (the Hawks) while his application for leave to appeal is being considered, the Helen Suzman Foundation has said.

Ntlemeza had appealed against a ruling by the North Gauteng High Court which found that his appointment was unlawful.

Ntlemeza has also been ordered to pay the costs of the case in his personal capacity.