 

Two plead guilty to possession of Franziska's phone

2017-02-23 20:00

Tammy Petersen, News24

Franziska Blöchliger. (Supplied to Netwerk24)

Franziska Blöchliger. (Supplied to Netwerk24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cape Town - Two men who pleaded guilty to possession of murdered teen Franziska Blöchliger’s stolen cellphone should not be sentenced for the charge in isolation, the Wynberg Magistrate's Court heard on Thursday.

Prosecutor Nicky Kolisi told the court that the manner in which the phone was obtained should be considered in the punishment imposed on Jerome Moses and Daniel Easter.

The two, along with Howard Oliver and Jonathan Jonas, originally faced charges of murder, rape and robbery for allegedly beating, raping, and strangling the 16-year-old in Tokai Forest on March 7.

Blöchliger was found naked and on her knees, with her neck twisted into an unnatural position. According to police, a bra and T-shirt had been used to strangle her. One of her shoelaces was tied around her neck. She was bleeding from the face and genitals.

Oliver, a married father of two, is the only accused still facing the rape and murder charges. His case was transferred to the Western Cape High Court.

A date for Jonas to go on trial for the charge of possession of the stolen cellphone is expected to be confirmed on Friday.

In an affidavit, Moses told the court that Oliver had approached him on the afternoon of March 7, and asked him to help him find a buyer. He said no one wanted the iPhone as it was password-protected. The two then approached Easter, asking R400 for the top-end cellphone.

Easter, in his affidavit, said he was only willing to pay R200 as it was all he had in his possession.

The cellphone was tracked to his Westlake house the next day and he was arrested. Both admitted to the court that they knew the iPhone was stolen.

Rehabilitation

Kolisi said the two had not asked where the phone was from, indicating that they simply didn’t care.

“The court can’t ignore how the phone was obtained,” she insisted.

Kevin Pietersen, for Moses, argued that the two had pleaded guilty to possession of the cellphone, and that the court should focus on this.

“The phone was obtained in a gruesome nature, yes, but my client was never at the scene,” he said.

Monique Carstens, for Easter, agreed, saying neither had known that someone had died. She said her client, who previously worked as a painter, was unable to find work due to his involvement in the case.

He is a father of two and his children’s mothers were now forced to care for them.

Easter, originally from the DRC, had been living in South Africa for the past 12 years.

Their lawyers asked the court to impose a fine and a suspended sentence. Kolisi insisted that both be imprisoned.

“You can’t be a visitor in someone’s house and then steal from them,” Kolisi said, referring to Easter.

Moses had a previous theft conviction, which was suspended for five years in 2012.

Pietersen said his client had attended an eight-week drug rehabilitation programme and was attending a community church, which was helping him find a job.

“There wouldn’t have been a rape or murder of someone like Franziska if there was nobody to buy [the stolen goods],” Kolisi countered.

The matter was postponed for sentencing on Friday.

Read more on:    franziska ­blöchliger  |  cape town  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Transgender couples take Home Affairs to court to change sex status

57 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
PARTNER CONTENT
How much food do you need to concentrate?

We have been taught that we need three meals a day in order to make it through the day and while most of us indulge in more than our fair share there is a large portion of South Africans who are living off barely enough to sustain them.

/Sport
I'm still the same Siya - new Stormers captain Siya Kolisi

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Wednesday, February 22 2017-02-22 21:59 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 