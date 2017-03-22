Boy's body retrieved from North West dam

Johannesburg - The body of a 12-year-old boy who went
missing after a recreational day on a dam in Geysdorp, North West, at the
weekend has been found, police said on Wednesday.
The boy, along with four others boys aged between 12 and 13,
fell from a tube that was being pulled by a boat on Sunday, the SA Police
Service’s official Facebook page stated.
The boat operator retrieved all but one of the boys,
sparking a search by police divers that only started on Monday.
His body was retrieved on Tuesday.
A case of culpable homicide was being investigated.