 

Boy's body retrieved from North West dam

2017-03-22 08:19

Jenna Etheridge, News24

Dam. (Duncan Alfreds, News24)

Dam. (Duncan Alfreds, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Johannesburg - The body of a 12-year-old boy who went missing after a recreational day on a dam in Geysdorp, North West, at the weekend has been found, police said on Wednesday.

The boy, along with four others boys aged between 12 and 13, fell from a tube that was being pulled by a boat on Sunday, the SA Police Service’s official Facebook page stated.

The boat operator retrieved all but one of the boys, sparking a search by police divers that only started on Monday.

His body was retrieved on Tuesday.

A case of culpable homicide was being investigated.

Read more on:    mahikeng  |  drownings

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

More claims against high-profile figures expected in ex-Mandela cop’s case

2017-03-22 07:31

Inside News24

 

/News
'It's a horror' - resident as shacks torn down

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Lotto results, Saturday March 18 2017-03-18 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 