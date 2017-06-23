 

Court allows media to cover bail application of Karabo Mokoena's alleged killer

2017-06-23 13:54

Nation Nyoka, News24

A mourner holds the programme at the funeral service of slain Karabo Mokoena in Soweto. (Alaister Russell, Gallo Images, Sunday Times, file)

A mourner holds the programme at the funeral service of slain Karabo Mokoena in Soweto. (Alaister Russell, Gallo Images, Sunday Times, file)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Johannesburg - The initial court order restricting the media from reporting and publishing the bail application of Karabo Mokoena's alleged killer 27-year-old Sandile Mantsoe has been rescinded with conditions, the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court heard on Friday.

The court heard that the media would be allowed to report on the proceedings that took place on May 24 at Mantsoe's bail application, when the order was initially made; as well as further proceedings.

Magistrate Carlo Labuschagne told the court that lay witnesses who testified in the bail proceedings or who were referred to in the investigating officer's testimony could not be revealed or named by the media.

READ: She loved that man - Karabo Mokoena's friend

Mantsoe appeared calm, clad in a burgundy jacket, dark denim, a grey turtle neck, grey and black gloves, and black Gucci shoes.

He smirked when he saw some he knew in the gallery, and briefly looked at Mokoena's family as he made his way down to the cells before the magistrate adjourned court for a short interval.

His case has since been postponed.

Mantsoe is accused of killing and burning his 22-year-old ex-lover, Mokoena.

Her body was found burnt beyond recognition on April 28 in a veld in Lyndhurst, Johannesburg.

He appeared in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on Friday morning on charges of premeditated murder and defeating the ends of justice.

Both the state and the defence will submit their heads of argument electronically on June 28.

Mantsoe is due back in court on June 30.

Read more on:    karabo mokoena  |  johannesburg  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

IFP calls for KZN health MEC to be fired

2017-06-23 13:48

Inside News24

 
Behind the sparkle

Alluring, beautiful and timeless - diamonds are some of the most sought after gems in the world and are a true testament of everlasting brilliance. Let us take you behind the sparkle to show you the history behind this coveted jewel.

Embracing sustainability in tobacco agriculture

In Sub-Saharan Africa, farming represents a subsistence lifestyle for millions of people. In recent years though, the development of farming into an economic activity has made a real change in how the land is used in providing for the population.

/Sport
WATCH: How Andries Coetzee gets his mind right before matchday
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Wednesday June 21 2017-06-21 21:37 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 