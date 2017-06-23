Court allows media to cover bail application of Karabo Mokoena's alleged killer

A mourner holds the programme at the funeral service of slain Karabo Mokoena in Soweto. (Alaister Russell, Gallo Images, Sunday Times, file)

Johannesburg - The initial court order restricting the media from reporting and publishing the bail application of Karabo Mokoena's alleged killer 27-year-old Sandile Mantsoe has been rescinded with conditions, the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court heard on Friday.

The court heard that the media would be allowed to report on the proceedings that took place on May 24 at Mantsoe's bail application, when the order was initially made; as well as further proceedings.

Magistrate Carlo Labuschagne told the court that lay witnesses who testified in the bail proceedings or who were referred to in the investigating officer's testimony could not be revealed or named by the media.

Mantsoe appeared calm, clad in a burgundy jacket, dark denim, a grey turtle neck, grey and black gloves, and black Gucci shoes.

He smirked when he saw some he knew in the gallery, and briefly looked at Mokoena's family as he made his way down to the cells before the magistrate adjourned court for a short interval.

His case has since been postponed.

Mantsoe is accused of killing and burning his 22-year-old ex-lover, Mokoena.

Her body was found burnt beyond recognition on April 28 in a veld in Lyndhurst, Johannesburg.

He appeared in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on Friday morning on charges of premeditated murder and defeating the ends of justice.

Both the state and the defence will submit their heads of argument electronically on June 28.

Mantsoe is due back in court on June 30.

