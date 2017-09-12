 

School principal, teacher face sexual misconduct charges

2017-09-12 20:34

Mxolisi Mngadi

School desks. (Duncan Alfreds, News24, file)

Durban – A school principal, a teacher and a security guard are facing charges after they allegedly sexually harassed schoolgirls at a school in Dlangezwa.

This is according to the KwaZulu-Natal department of education, which said on Tuesday three separate incidences took place at one school "recently" on different dates.

Education MEC Mthandeni Dlungwana's spokesperson Kwazi Mthethwa was responding to media reports about a video purportedly showing a principal and two teachers gang-raping a school girl.

"Allegations relating to gang rape are not true, there is nothing like that. We have three separate cases of sexual misconduct involving a school principal, a teacher and a security guard," he said.

Mthethwa said the department was in the process of getting the principal, who had been charged with sexual misconduct, to court.

The teacher already made a court appearance. "I think he is out on bail," Mthethwa said.

"The principal and the teacher will be suspended as soon as we finalise paperwork," he told News24.

Mthethwa said the security guard, who was charged with attempted rape, had been removed from the school. "He has appeared in court and is no longer at the school."

The exact nature of the alleged crimes or when they were committed was not immediately clear.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane said Richards Bay and Esikhawini police, where the alleged gang rape took place, had no knowledge of the incident.

Meanwhile, political parties issued statements on Tuesday condemning the principal and the teachers in the video that went viral.

IFP spokesperson on education Thembeni kaMadlopha-Mthethwa said the party was appalled by the "barbaric act" of the suspects while Rishigen Viranna, DA spokesperson on education, said the party was "deeply disturbed" by the video.

