Polokwane - Police in Limpopo have called on a prominent lawyer to come forward to assist in connection with an investigation of attempted murder.



It is alleged that the lawyer was at Zebediela Citrus farm - south of Polokwane on Thursday morning - when workers demanded that he explain wage deductions from 2016 during his tenure at the farm.



Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said the lawyer could assist them with the investigations following a shooting at the farm which left four people injured.



Speaking from the scene, Ngoepe said they received a report about the shooting at the farm.



“This morning, we got a report that there was [a] shooting incident. We found that four people were shot and injured by a prominent lawyer in this province. We are still following him, but the motive is still subject to our investigations. [It] is still early now for us to say for what.



“We are calling all members of the community who are aware of [his] whereabouts; they must inform him to hand himself to a local police station to come and assist us with the investigations,” said Ngoepe.



He said one of the victims was seriously injured, while the three others are in a stable condition.