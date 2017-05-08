 

Security guard shot dead in cash-in-transit heist

2017-05-08 16:17

Mxolisi Mngadi, News24

(iStock)

Johannesburg - A security guard has been shot dead while his colleague was hospitalised "with a minor graze wound" to his leg during a cash-in-transit heist in Sebokeng on Monday, Gauteng police said.

A group of about four armed men accosted the guards at the Sebokeng Plaza and took an undisclosed amount of cash, Sergeant Gertrude Makhale told News24.

Nicholas Dollman, spokesperson for Netcare 911 said paramedics were told that armed men had shot at the two guards while they were moving cash boxes between a supermarket and their armoured vehicle.

The deceased guard, 40, was shot in the groin. The second guard had narrowly been missed being shot and escaped with a relatively minor graze wound to his leg, said Dollman.

The suspects fled the scene in a getaway car, said Sergeant Makhale.

