 

PAC leader Philip Kgosana died trying to unify the organisation

2017-04-20 17:40

Lizeka Tandwa, News24

Struggle hero Philip Kgosana. (Alide Dasnois, GroundUp)

Struggle hero Philip Kgosana. (Alide Dasnois, GroundUp)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Johannesburg - Former Pan Africanist Congress leader Philip Kgosana was working toward unifying the organisation before he died on Wednesday, former party combatant Kenny Motsamai said.

"I went to see him about uniting the organisation as he was a father to us PAC members. We lost a father. This is the second man who was also trying to talk and advice how to unite the organisation."

Motsamai said he was concerned about the fate of the party after Kgosana's passing.

"He asked me to carry on trying to unite the movement. We are in a serious trouble because we have lost our father."

Kgosana led a 30 000-strong march against pass laws from Langa to Cape Town in 1960.

Influence

Kgosana graduated from Lady Selborne High School in Pretoria in 1958. He was awarded a bursary to study commerce at the University of Cape Town.

He left his studies in January 1960 when he became regional secretary of the PAC for the Western Cape.

PAC's spokesperson Kenneth Mokgatlhe said Kgosana's greatest disappointment was the slow progress of the fight for land in the country.

He said Kgosana influenced today's leaders and the youth on the importance of land.

"He is one of the people who was able to take forth the struggle of the land. He was able to influence others especially young people. Even ordinary people are talking about land return: That shows you his legacy."

He said Kgosana believed in the idea of Pan Africanism which, "seeks to unite African people".

Mokgatlhe said the recent xenophobic attacks worried Kgosana.

"He will tell people like Robert Sobukwe that African people have not been able to take back their own land. The struggle was abandoned. We only gained political power which today does not pay a significant role.

"He was a practical farmer, he knew the importance of land. People around Hammanskraal will tell you they ate food ploughed by him on his farm. He was encouraging people to priorities land instead of money."

PAC leaders will meet with the family to discuss funeral arrangements, Mokgatlhe said.

Read more on:    pac  |  philip kgosana

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Man shoots his own hand in road rage outburst

49 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
Partner Content
Travel Dreams? Where would you rather be right now?

Partnered: Whether you're missing family overseas, dreaming of family adventures or romantic hideaways we all have that one place we'd rather be right now - but have you thought about the best way to get there?

/News
Beyond the River: How a friendship turned to gold

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Lotto results, Wednesday April 19 2017-04-19 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 