PAC leader Philip Kgosana died trying to unify the organisation

Johannesburg - Former Pan Africanist Congress leader Philip Kgosana was working toward unifying the organisation before he died on Wednesday, former party combatant Kenny Motsamai said.

"I went to see him about uniting the organisation as he was a father to us PAC members. We lost a father. This is the second man who was also trying to talk and advice how to unite the organisation."

Motsamai said he was concerned about the fate of the party after Kgosana's passing.

"He asked me to carry on trying to unite the movement. We are in a serious trouble because we have lost our father."

Kgosana led a 30 000-strong march against pass laws from Langa to Cape Town in 1960.

Influence

Kgosana graduated from Lady Selborne High School in Pretoria in 1958. He was awarded a bursary to study commerce at the University of Cape Town.

He left his studies in January 1960 when he became regional secretary of the PAC for the Western Cape.

PAC's spokesperson Kenneth Mokgatlhe said Kgosana's greatest disappointment was the slow progress of the fight for land in the country.

He said Kgosana influenced today's leaders and the youth on the importance of land.

"He is one of the people who was able to take forth the struggle of the land. He was able to influence others especially young people. Even ordinary people are talking about land return: That shows you his legacy."

He said Kgosana believed in the idea of Pan Africanism which, "seeks to unite African people".

Mokgatlhe said the recent xenophobic attacks worried Kgosana.

"He will tell people like Robert Sobukwe that African people have not been able to take back their own land. The struggle was abandoned. We only gained political power which today does not pay a significant role.

"He was a practical farmer, he knew the importance of land. People around Hammanskraal will tell you they ate food ploughed by him on his farm. He was encouraging people to priorities land instead of money."

PAC leaders will meet with the family to discuss funeral arrangements, Mokgatlhe said.

