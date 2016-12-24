Paddler suffers exhaustion, hypothermia after going missing at sea

Cape Town - A paddler was treated for exhaustion and hypothermia on Saturday after he went missing during a paddle between St Francis Bay and Jeffreys Bay, the National Sea Rescue Institute has confirmed.

The 53-year-old man from Hawaii had been paddling with a friend when their loved ones reported that only one of the two could be seen in the surf.

NSRI Jeffreys Bay station commander Rieghard Janse van Rensburg said his crew was dispatched and found the 40-year-old local on the beach near Albatros.

His friend was missing and while the NSRI had cellphone contact with him, strong off-shore gale force winds made it difficult to pinpoint his position.

Almost two hours later, the man was located at the Port Elizabeth side of the Gamtoos River Mouth where he had beached, three kilometres away from the original search area.

“While medical treatment commenced, he was taken onboard our sea rescue craft and brought to the Jeffreys Bay side of the Gamtoos River Mouth where with the assistance of the Papiesfontein Horse Riding outfit - allowing us access and guiding us - we were able to reach the area by vehicle. We transported him in our sea rescue vehicle to a waiting Eastern Cape Government Health EMS ambulance and he was transported to hospital,” Van Rensburg said.