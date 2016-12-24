 

Paddler suffers exhaustion, hypothermia after going missing at sea

2016-12-24 22:15

Tammy Petersen, News24

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cape Town - A paddler was treated for exhaustion and hypothermia on Saturday after he went missing during a paddle between St Francis Bay and Jeffreys Bay, the National Sea Rescue Institute has confirmed.

The 53-year-old man from Hawaii had been paddling with a friend when their loved ones reported that only one of the two could be seen in the surf.

NSRI Jeffreys Bay station commander Rieghard Janse van Rensburg said his crew was dispatched and found the 40-year-old local on the beach near Albatros.

His friend was missing and while the NSRI had cellphone contact with him, strong off-shore gale force winds made it difficult to pinpoint his position.

Almost two hours later, the man was located at the Port Elizabeth side of the Gamtoos River Mouth where he had beached, three kilometres away from the original search area.

“While medical treatment commenced, he was taken onboard our sea rescue craft and brought to the Jeffreys Bay side of the Gamtoos River Mouth where with the assistance of the Papiesfontein Horse Riding outfit - allowing us access and guiding us - we were able to reach the area by vehicle. We transported him in our sea rescue vehicle to a waiting Eastern Cape Government Health EMS ambulance and he was transported to hospital,” Van Rensburg said.

Read more on:    nsri  |  port elizabeth

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Two killed in taxi crash

20 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
PARTNER CONTENT
INFOGRAPHIC: New thinking required for retirement

Everything we believe about retirement is fast becoming outdated.

/News
WATCH: 5 news stories that shook 2016

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 15:20 PM
Road name: N2

Cape Town 12:06 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Lotto results for Saturday, December 24 2016-12-24 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 