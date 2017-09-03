 

'Paedophile teachers turning girl learners into sex slaves' - ANCWL

2017-09-03 21:47

James de Villiers, News24

(File)

(File)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Kuruman – The teachers accused of having sexual relationships with pupils at a high school in Kuruman committed "insensitive, barbaric, unprofessional and disgusting acts," the ANC Women’s League (ANCWL) said on Sunday.

The three teachers allegedly used money and their positions of authority to coerce pupils, turning them into "their sex slaves," ANCWL secretary Meokgo Matuba said in a statement.

"Educators who... exploit the economic status of learners, turning them into their sex objects must be removed from this noble profession," Matuba said.

Matuba called on criminal charges to be pressed against the accused.

The women’s league reiterated earlier reports that 30 pupils have been impregnated at the school.

However, the Northern Cape education department told News24 that it was only aware of 16 learners who had been impregnated over a three year period at the school.

Departmental spokesperson Geoffrey van der Merwe said preliminary investigations implicated three educators, who were subsequently placed on "precautionary" suspension.

The DA in Northern Cape has also expressed its outrage on the "crisis at the school".

"Allegations that educators have impregnated these girls, and have offered the girls money, must be investigated swiftly by both the South African Police Services (SAPS) and the provincial department of education," spokesperson Safiyia Stanfley said in a statement on Thursday.

On Friday, Northern Cape police spokesperson Olebogeng Tawana said that no case has been lodged against the three teachers.

It is a crime for an adult to have sexual relations with a minor.

News24 has opted not to publish the name of the school where the alleged incidents occurred to protect the identity of the minors involved.

Read more on:    ancwl  |  kimberley  |  child abuse  |  education

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

DA’s call for early elections 'worst form of opportunism' – Khoza

31 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
Watch: Investing in the future through child development

An investment of R32-million into 11 early childhood development centres is changing the future for children in the Northern Cape.

/News
WATCH: 'We take full responsibility for deceased Kusasalethu miners' - Motsepe
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Saturday, September 2 2017-09-02 21:11 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 