 

Pair to be sentenced for fatal assault on Stellenbosch graduate

2017-05-15 18:45

Jenna Etheridge, News24

Carl Schoombie (Supplied)

Cape Town – Two men will be sentenced later this week for fatally assaulting Stellenbosch University graduate Carl Schoombie in 2015.

Brent Henry and Juane Jacobs appeared for final sentencing arguments in the Western Cape High Court on Monday.

They heard that sentence would be handed down on Friday.

Judge Robert Henney recently found that the evidence against Henry and Jacobs was overwhelming.

On November 2015, they followed the Uber taxi that the Stellenbosch University graduate and his three friends were travelling home in after a night out.

They had blocked the taxi in a cul-de-sac to target Schoombie in a "brutal and merciless" assault. They had accused him of starting trouble at the Tiger nightclub in Claremont.

Henney said they acted in common purpose, without premeditation, and had direct intent to kill Schoombie, because they had aimed their blows at his head.

"It seems the main aim of the accused was to kick and beat the deceased incessantly on the head and nowhere else on the body."

A pathologist who examined Schoombie's body said he had a brain injury usually only seen in people killed in car accidents.

Schoombie was admitted to hospital in a coma and died a few days later.

Henney said they had not provided answers for how Schoombie could have been left "beaten to a pulp on the side of the road" in their presence.

After being found guilty, Henry apologised to the family for their loss, but still maintained his silence on what had actually happened that night. Jacobs never took the stand.

At the time, prosecutor Christopher Burke contended that Henry was not sorry for what he had done.

Henney said that if Henry wanted the court to assist him, he had to play open cards.

Henry's attempt to explain what happened that night, without once implicating himself or Jacobs, was met with confusion.

"Still, you want to come here and say you didn't do anything," said Burke in disbelief.

