Panayiotou trial resumes two years after Jayde’s death

Port Elizabeth - The trial of Christopher Panayiotou and his
co-accused - Sinethemba Nenembe and
Zolani Sibeko - resumed in the Port Elizabeth High Court on Friday, exactly two
years from the day that his wife Jayde was abducted and murdered.
The three are facing charges of
conspiring, kidnapping, robbing and killing Jayde.
A fourth suspect, Sizwezakhe
Vumazonke, the alleged hitman, died before the trial began.
The case continued on Friday,
with a trial within a trial, to determine the admissibility of a
recording of Panayiotou and his bouncer, Luthando Siyoni, the alleged middleman who turned State witness shortly
after Jayde's murder.
Key
witnesses not called
Two key witnesses, magistrates
who had visited with Siyoni while he was
in protective custody, were scheduled to testify on Friday afternoon.
They were not called, however,
as the court is currently undergoing maintenance, and builders had informed
Judge Dayalin Chetty that they would be cutting near the courtroom where the
proceedings were being held.
Defence Advocate Terry Price
raised his objections to the magistrates
being called, as affidavits that had been taken from them exceeded their
mandate, which was to check on the conditions of Siyoni while he was in protective custody.
"Affidavits have been
taken and, in one of them, there is what is tantamount to a confession from Siyoni," said Price.
Chetty said he could not say
what the witness was going to say beforehand.
"We can cross the bridge
when we get there," he said.
"But we shouldn’t even get
to the bridge," said an exasperated Price, adding that he was getting
tired of objecting.
Siyoni’s swollen eye still under debate
Earlier in the day, State
prosecutor Marius Stander called a number of witnesses to testify to
proceedings relating to Siyoni’s time in
custody between April 27, 2015, when he was arrested, and April 30, when
Panayiotou was arrested.
Chief among the witnesses
called was Warrant Officer Shane Bosch, who had collected Siyoni from the holding cells at Kabega Park
Police Station and had transported him to the Organised Crime division during
what became the sting operation against Panayiotou that led to the contested
video recording.
Bosch confirmed that he had
noted in the Kabega Park occurrence book that Siyoni’s
left eye was swollen.
"When I booked him out of
the cells, I noticed he had a slightly left swollen eye. I also made him take
off his shirt to inspect if he had any other injuries. I did not see any other
injuries and made note of the eye before I transported him," he said.
Bosch said Siyoni had been warned of his rights by
investigating officer Captain Kanna Swanepoel and had, of his own volition,
offered to make the calls to Panayiotou to show them the role Panayiotou had
played in organising his wife’s murder.
Bosch said Swanepoel had sought
advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions relating to the legality of
making the calls and had been given the go-ahead.
He said that recordings of the
calls had been made and that, on April 29, Panayiotou had requested a meeting with
Siyoni, which had led to the meeting and
subsequent recording of Panayiotou and Siyoni
at the Engen garage.
Missing
pocketbooks
Bosch said he had observed the
meeting taking place from a Steers, although he could not see or hear what
was taking place inside the vehicle at the time.
He told the court that
afterwards the video footage had been reviewed and that, subsequently,
Panayiotou had been arrested at his parent’s home in Uitenhage.
Under cross-examination, Price
again raised the issue of missing pocketbooks,
as Bosch’s pocket book had apparently been stolen last year.
Price also questioned Bosch on
why, if they had recorded the calls, they had not recorded Siyoni being warned.
He also pointed out that, while
Siyoni was at the organised crime offices
for more than 5 hours on April 28, there were
just over 30 minutes of recordings.
Price asked Bosch what had been
discussed that had not been recorded.
"Did you ask him about the
case," he asked.
Bosch said they had discussed a
number of things, including who else was involved in the case, but when asked
if he had made any notes, he said he did not
but did not know if anyone else did.
Price countered by saying that,
to date, no notes aside from the recordings on the time in question, had been
presented.
Price also challenged Bosch on
why they had not agreed to Panayiotou’s request to meet Siyoni at an OK Grocer.
Bosch said if they had done
that they would not have been able to record the conversation.
"Precisely," said
Price.
The case continues on Monday at
09:00.