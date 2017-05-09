 

Panga-wielding man thwarted at De Zalze Estate

2017-05-09 15:52

Tammy Petersen and Jenni Evans, News24

Defence lawyer Lorinda van Niekerk shows how one could get access to the former Van Breda house. (Nick Pawson, News24)

Cape Town - A man with a panga was caught trying to get into the De Zalze Estate in Stellenbosch in 2013, murder-accused Henri van Breda's lawyer said on Tuesday.

Pieter Botha said that between 2002 and 2013, 191 crimes were reported and less than 19%, or 35, of the suspects were identified.

Guards on duty caught the man with the panga in May 2013.

Botha also handed up photos taken in 2013 of guards sleeping at the gates.

Van Breda alleges an intruder axed his father Martin, 54, mother Teresa, 55, and brother Rudi, 22, to death in the early hours of January 27, 2015. He allegedly tried to kill his sister Marli, who sustained a serious head injury, but survived.

The State has turned the tables on Van Breda and charged him with the murders, the attempted murder of Marli, and defeating the ends of justice.

He has pleaded not guilty, and his defence team had been highlighting apparent weaknesses in the exclusive estate's security.

AS IT HAPPENED: 'Blood ran like a waterfall' - Van Breda paramedic

Security breaches

De Zalze security manager Marcia Rossouw was in the witness stand on Tuesday morning to answer questions about the technical aspects of the security infrastructure, and the history of crime there.

Estate security officer Edgar Wyngaard, the night shift commander on January 26, 2015, previously testified that they had good security infrastructure and strict protocols. This included electric fences, bloodhound patrols, and registration processes for visitors.

He said De Zalze was quiet after the restaurant closed. However, CCTV footage presented by Botha appeared to suggest otherwise. At least five vehicles entered without being logged.

During the morning session with Rossouw, it emerged that a person who had been authorised to enter stole a purse from a home.

Botha questioned how a buck captured by thermal camera could have been on one side of the fence, and then on the other a little later.

Rossouw said many buck roamed around the estate.

Last weekend, the defence took a photo of a gap in the fence near the pump house. Rossouw said it had since been repaired.

The trial continues.

henri van breda  |  cape town  |  crime  |  van breda murders

