 

Paramedic dies after being shot in Tshwane robbery

2017-03-13 11:46

Mpho Raborife, News24

Paramedics protest over attacks against their colleagues. (Jenni Evans, News24)

Pretoria - An on-duty paramedic has died after being shot in the abdomen during an armed robbery in Tshwane over the weekend, Gauteng emergency medical services said on Monday.

The paramedic and three others were attacked and robbed at gunpoint at their Tshwane-based depot around 19:45 on Saturday night. During the robbery, the paramedic was shot in the abdomen, Gauteng EMS said in a statement on its Facebook page.

The medic was taken to hospital, but died of his injuries on Sunday. The paramedics's identity will be revealed after their next of kin was informed, the statement said.

The other three medics were currently undergoing post-traumatic stress counselling, it said.

"Our condolences to all those affected by this terrible and unfortunate event."

Details of the attack were still unclear as police could not immediately be reached.



