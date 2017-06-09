 

Paramedic suspended for racial storm over #KnysnaFires

2017-06-09 16:34

Jenni Evans, News24

Cape Town - A paramedic has been suspended after allegedly posting "discriminatory remarks linked to the tragic weather conditions," Netcare911 said in a statement.

The paramedic apparently posted the remarks to his personal Facebook page.

Without saying what the paramedic wrote, Netcare911 managing director Craig Grindell said the company ''completely distances'' itself from the comments made on Thursday.

The Cape Town area was battered by a severe storm from Tuesday night until Thursday, which left five people dead. On Wednesday night, thousands of people were evacuated from Knysna and surrounds as fires, fanned by strong winds as a result, burnt out of control.

Racist tweets have also been doing the rounds on Twitter.

@XMehlomakulu tweeted: 

Another tweet from @Tumelo_JHB: 

''For people going beyond racist remarks on "white" people getting getting affect because they majority of Knysna I've got news. #KnysnaFire''.

Black First Land First president Andile Mngxitama blamed white monopoly capital for the storm, in a blog on Black Opinion.

"Truth is for the last 500 years or so, capitalists have not just destroyed people through the long holocaust of the cross Atlantic slavery where they came and captured people as if we were animals to enslave," he opined.

"At the same time for profits, the same evil forces assaulted nature. What we see today is the ecological costs of capitalism and racism."

Some of the other remarks included:



Read more on:    twitter  |  netcare911  |  cape town  |  racism  |  weather  |  social networks  |  fires

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Stop the child-snatching rumours - KZN police

59 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
Behind the sparkle

Alluring, beautiful and timeless - diamonds are some of the most sought after gems in the world and are a true testament of everlasting brilliance. Let us take you behind the sparkle to show you the history behind this coveted jewel.

Embracing sustainability in tobacco agriculture

In Sub-Saharan Africa, farming represents a subsistence lifestyle for millions of people. In recent years though, the development of farming into an economic activity has made a real change in how the land is used in providing for the population.

/News
'We are losing too many' - Law enforcement drives march against abuse
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Wednesday, June 7 2017-06-07 21:27 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 