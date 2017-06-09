Paramedic suspended for racial storm over #KnysnaFires

What To Read Next

Cape Town - A paramedic has been suspended after allegedly posting "discriminatory remarks linked to the tragic weather conditions," Netcare911 said in a statement.

The paramedic apparently posted the remarks to his personal Facebook page.

Without saying what the paramedic wrote, Netcare911 managing director Craig Grindell said the company ''completely distances'' itself from the comments made on Thursday.



The Cape Town area was battered by a severe storm from Tuesday night until Thursday, which left five people dead. On Wednesday night, thousands of people were evacuated from Knysna and surrounds as fires, fanned by strong winds as a result, burnt out of control.

Racist tweets have also been doing the rounds on Twitter.

@XMehlomakulu tweeted:

"Dear Jesus please let the storm take a few white people, I'm kidding not a few ?? #capestorm". #HateSpeech @helenzille pic.twitter.com/16JL5oV9Wv — AntiHateCrime (@HateCrimeSA) June 7, 2017

Another tweet from @Tumelo_JHB:

''For people going beyond racist remarks on "white" people getting getting affect because they majority of Knysna I've got news. #KnysnaFire''.

Black First Land First president Andile Mngxitama blamed white monopoly capital for the storm, in a blog on Black Opinion.

"Truth is for the last 500 years or so, capitalists have not just destroyed people through the long holocaust of the cross Atlantic slavery where they came and captured people as if we were animals to enslave," he opined.



"At the same time for profits, the same evil forces assaulted nature. What we see today is the ecological costs of capitalism and racism."



