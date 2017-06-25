Parents must stop resorting to muthi to protect criminals - MEC

Various products for use in traditional medicine at a Muthi Market. (Javier Soriano, AFP File)

Johannesburg – Parents must stop resorting to muthi in an attempt to protect criminals, Mpumalanga Community Safety MEC Pat Ngomane said on Saturday.

“The fight against crime can never be won if there are people who are still protecting criminals instead of surrendering them to the police,” said Ngomane.

Speaking at a Safety and Security Imbizo in Leandra on Saturday, Ngomane said parents should stop taking their children, who have committed crime, to traditional healers for protection.

Those turning to muthi were defeating the ends of justice and as a result perpetrating crime, he said.

“What kind of parents are those who hide criminals in their homes while innocent community members become victims of their children’s doings? We don’t want to kill them, but to keep them in a place where their morals will be regenerated, so we ask you to please surrender them to us,” he said.

He said community members must not be spectators in the fight against crime instead be part of the implementation of strategies for crime prevention.

“The development and success of a community does not lie in the hands of government or community leaders only, but it must begin with you. You are the ones who can bring change in the communities you live in.”

He also pleaded with traditional leaders, healers and pastors to use the spaces they occupy to assist government to preach the gospel of safety and a crime free environment.



