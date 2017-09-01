 

Parents show students who wears the pants.....as skinny protest falls flat

2017-09-01 13:17

Alex Mitchley, News24

(File, Duncan Alfreds, News24)

Pretoria - The students of Hoërskool Pretoria West have been defeated after their parents showed them who wears the pants.

They voted against skinny pants being part of the school dress code.

Student fashionistas at the school boycotted and then disrupted classes on Monday in an arbitrary protest against their baggy school pants.

The Gauteng Department of Education confirmed that parents of Hoërskool Pretoria West voted against the proposed amendment to the school code of conduct that allows learners to wear skinny pants. Their protest began last week.

The vote was taken at a parents meeting held on Thursday.

Gauteng MEC for education Panyaza Lesufi said he was encouraged and satisfied with the decision taken by the parents.

"As parents we must always take charge of our children's behaviour and empower educators to instil necessary discipline to learners," Lesufi said in a statement.

"The day we allow ill-discipline to prevail in our schools, we will all be doomed. Ill-discipline must not be tolerated in our schooling environment."

The department also encouraged students to use proper channels to raise their grievances.

"This will eliminate the need for protests and unnecessary disruption of teaching and learning," said department spokesperson Steve Mabona.

