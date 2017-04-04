Parliament committee backtracks on Ntlemeza meeting

Cape Town – Parliament’s police committee on Tuesday backtracked on its intention to discuss the implementation of recent court rulings against Hawks head Berning Ntlemeza.



"We want to allow these appeal processes to unfold first and, depending on the outcome, see how we deal with the matter. Our meeting would have touched on some of the merits of the case, therefore compromising the appeal processes," police portfolio committee chairperson Francois Beukman said.

On March 17, the Pretoria High Court set aside Ntlemeza’s appointment and declared his appointment unlawful and invalid. It followed an application by the Helen Suzman Foundation and Freedom Under Law. They asked the court to refer the appointment back to a selection panel for a new candidate to be chosen.

In March 2015, Pretoria High Court Judge Elias Matojane ruled that Ntlemeza "lacks integrity and honour" and had made false statements under oath. He was acting Hawks head at the time.

Ntlemeza and former police minister Nathi Nhleko indicated that they would appeal against the latest ruling.



The committee had intended applying for a special meeting to discuss the matter on Friday.